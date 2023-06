Amritsar: On Friday, Giani Raghbir Singh was named the next Jathedar of the Akal Takht by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

As of this moment, Giani Harpreet Singh has been succeeded by Giani Raghbir Singh.

The decision was made at an unexpected gathering of the SGPC's ruling council.—Inputs from Agencies