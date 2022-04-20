GI Tag On Rasgulla Under HC Scanner

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today issued notices to Chennai-based Intellectual Property office, West Bengal State Council of Science and Technology, Odisha government and Shri Jagannath Temple Administration to file counters in response to a PIL on the geographical indication (GI) tag given to Rasgulla.

The division bench of Chief Justice Vineet Saran and Justice B R Sarangi issued the notices to the respondents asking them to file their counters within four weeks.

The petitioners Punya Utkal Trust and a person Santosh Kumar Sahoo of Khurda district had approached the HC seeking a direction to the authorities to withdraw the GI tag of Rasgulla given to West Bengal.

The assistant registrar of trademarks and GI of the Chennai-based Intellectual Property office last year had "wrongfully" concluded that the syrupy sweet had its geographical origin in West Bengal, the petition claimed.

It also claimed that the sweet, made of cottage cheese, had its origin in Odisha and it has an association with the states Jagannath culture. "Rasgulla is offered as prasad to the Trinity of Puri everyday for over 400 years now. Even Lord Jagannath takes the help of this delicious sweet to pacify a fuming Goddess Laxmi during Neeladri Bije of Rath Jatra every year," the petition said.

It had also alleged that the Odisha government, for its laid back attitude, had not taken appropriate steps to apply and obtain the GI registration of Rasgulla. PTI