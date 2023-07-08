    Menu
    Ghulam Nabi Azad says UCC not possible in India

    Inam Ansari
    July8/ 2023
    Srinagar: Former chief minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said that enforcing the uniform civil code (UCC) is not possible in India.

    Speaking to media persons in Srinagar, Azad said, "It is not as easy as abrogation of Article 370.

    "There are many religions in India. There are not only Muslims, but Sikhs, Christians, Tribals, Jains and Parsis. It is not possible to anger so many people". —IANS

