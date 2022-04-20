Ghazipur: Arms license of Mukhtar Ansari's four aides suspended

Ghazipur: As part of an action against top gangsters in Ghazipur district, the Uttar Pradesh police has suspended arms licenses of four aides of Mukhtar Ansari.

"In an action against mafia and top criminals here, the arms licenses of aides of Mukhtar Ansari were suspended on the orders of District Collector, Ghazipur, the arms have been deposited in the police stations' armoury," Superintendent of Police Ghazipur OP Singh told reporters here.

"An intense operation is also ongoing against over 20 mafia gangs and their aides in Ghazipur. It is being conducted against criminals, land mafia, mining mafia here," he added.

In another big move properties worth over Rs 50 lakh of another aide of Ansari were also confiscated by the Varanasi police.

"Properties worth Rs 58,91,069 of Sri Prakash Mishra, a member of Mukhtar Ansari's gang, have been confiscated by Varanasi Police under Section 14 (1) of Gangster Act," according to Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar. (ANI)