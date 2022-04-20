Ghazipur Vegetable Market Witnesses Drop In Customers Amid National Lockdown

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh): The Ghazipur vegetable market witnessed a drop in customers on day five of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Vegetable traders in the wholesale market complained of business being affected due to a drop in the number of buyers. "The buiness has surely been impacted. The wholesale situation is not as good as the overall footfall of customers has decreased," one of the vegetable traders said.

Another trader complained of selling vegetables at a relatively lower price. "I am facing problems in selling vegetables. There is lesser crowd than before; the vegetables that were being sold at around Rs 1200 per 50kg, are now being sold at Rs 900," he said.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another vegetable trader said: "We are not being able to get the actual market price of these vegetables. Since footfall has reduced, prices of vegetables have come down too. Moreover, we don't have workers as many have left for their hometowns."

"Earlier I used to leave for home at around 2 pm after finishing my work, however, these days I am working till 9 pm. There is less public hence, have to put in the extra hours," said another trader. To contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown from Tuesday midnight. However, essential services remain functional. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to 918 while 79 stand cured/discharged. (ANI)



