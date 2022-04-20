Ghaziabad Will Soon House An Institute For Political Training

Lucknow: In a first, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved the setting up of a political training institute in Ghaziabad.

The institute will give political training to public representatives and political workers, and will professionally groom political leadership in the country.

Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said, "As per our target, it (institute) will be up and running in the next two years. The course and curriculum will be designed for the institute. A degree will also be provided after the completion of the course."

The institute, which will be under the state's Urban Development Department, is likely to hold lectures by political leaders for inexperienced elected representatives from all across the country. The institute is proposed to be set up over an area of almost 60 acres in Ghaziabad. In the initial stage, Rs 198 crore will be used to build the infrastructure.

Once completed, it would be the only such specialised institute in India with a sprawling campus equipped with modern training facilities. A committee would be constituted to oversee the development of the institute and decide the pedagogy and affiliation issues.