Ghaziabad Locals Continue To Experience Respiratory Issues Amid 'Severe' Air Pollution

Ghaziabad: As the air pollution level in Delhi's adjoining area of Ghaziabad remains in the 'severe' category, residents continue to experience respiratory issues.

"We have just been fighting pollution every day and it's getting harder. There are lots of health problems that we are facing. There is a burning sensation in breathing and in eyes. The sole reason behind this is the stubble burning that takes place in Haryana and Punjab. The government must take some requisite steps to curb it," Tasleem Khan, a resident of Ghaziabad told ANI.

"There is a problem with running. Every day, pollution is increasing and it is becoming an issue for the sportspeople. We are experiencing irritation in their eyes, soreness in their throats and breathing problems. The stadium has become a gas chamber," another local added.

Earlier this month, speaking to ANI, Dr Kumar said: "At this time in the city, not a single person can say that he or she is in a normal and healthy condition. Every person is experiencing irritation in their eyes, soreness in their throats and breathing problems. Everyone is suffering from the consequences of breathing in a gas chamber."

Children and infants are more susceptible than adults to air pollution as they still developing and their respiratory tracks are more permeable.

According to a cardiologist at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Dr Tarun, there has been a 10-15 per cent rise in patients suffering from cardiovascular disease in the past few days after Delhi's air pollution levels rose sharply.

"People should remain indoors and increase uptake of anti-oxidants which are found in abundance in fruits. Whenever one has to go out then the usage of N95 mask is mandatory because it is the only mask that protects from PM pollution. People should improve the environment at the homes by having some plants like money plant, snake plant, etc. Finally, if it is affordable then air purifiers should be used in the homes," the doctor added.

Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Noida are waking up engulfed in a thick blanket of smog, which reduces visibility on the roads and also causes problems to commuters.

According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data on Saturday, Ghaziabad's Indirapuram is at 437, Loni is at 440 and Vasundhara is at 430, all the levels which fall in the 'severe' category.