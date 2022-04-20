Ghaziabad Admin Requests UP Government For Drones & Choppers During Kanwar Yatra

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad administration has requested the Uttar Pradesh government for five drone cameras and two helicopters to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the Kanwar Yatra.

Thirty-two CCTV cameras have been installed in the city and unregistered vehicles will not be permitted to ply on NH- 58 (Delhi-Dehradun road), Superintendent of Police (SP)- City Akash Tomar said.

"A requisition letter has been sent to the (state) government for five drone cameras and two helicopters to ensure safety of yatris and thwart untoward incidents," he said. The police has set up 32 watch towers on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. Two constables, equipped with binoculars, flash lights and automatic weapons, will man each of these towers, he said. An integrated control room has been inaugurated today by District Magistrate Ministhy S and Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh at the Meerut Road Trisection to increase vigil. Nearly 3,500 police and PAC constables have been deputed on the roads, the SP said.