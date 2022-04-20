Ghana''s health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Accra: Ghana''s Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has tested positive for the coronavirus, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said here.

"I would like to take this opportunity to wish our hardworking and indefatigable minister for health Kwaku Agyemang-Manu speedy recovery from the virus infection which he contracted in the line of duty," Akufo-Addo said on Sunday in his latest COVID-19 national broadcast, Xinhua reported.

The health minister, who has been leading the public education on observing the disease prevention protocols, became the latest Ghanaian government official to have tested positive for the virus.

The president also announced the death of Kobina Sam, mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi, as a result of COVID-19 related complications.

As of Sunday night, Ghana has recorded 11,964 cases of COVID-19 with 54 deaths.

