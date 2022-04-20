Ghaghara river in spate in UP, farms and homes submerged

Lucknow: The Ghaghara river in Uttar Pradesh is in spate and people are being evacuated to safer places from the villages in Mahsi tehsil of Bahraich district.

Rain water has been continuously flowing from the Nepal mountains into the ravine of the Ghaghara river and nearly 2.83 lakh cusecs of water has been discharged from the three barrages, flooding 12 villages.

The condition of Dariya Burd, Chamrahi and Revatipurwa villages is worse. All three villages are situated between the Sarayu and Ghaghara rivers. Efforts are being made by the Tehsil administration to evacuate the people of these villages.

With the increase in the water level, the river has overflowed at Tikuri gram panchayat, submerging six houses in the village.

The river in spate has wreaked havoc in Majra Thakurainpurwa of Tikuri gram panchayat in Mahsi Tehsil area.

The houses of six villagers and around 100 bighas of cultivable land of more than 25 farmers were submerged.

Villager Rahul said, "Along with our house, the fields have also been inundated. Nothing is left now. It is an annual affair."

Surendra Narayan Tripathi, SDM of Mahsi, said, "The rain water from Nepal is affecting the houses here. However, people have been rescued and moved to safer places. All have been provided tarpaulin and necessary materials. In Nanapara, too, some areas have been flooded. Everyone''s security is being arranged."

According to the water commission report, the water level of the Ghaghara has been rising at Adampur Revli embankment. On Sunday, the water level of the Ghaghara at Elgin bridge was at 106.636 cm, which is 56 cm above the danger mark. The water level of the river also rose in Balrampur.

In Gonda, the Ghaghra is flowing menacingly. Water has reached many villages in Balrampur. The risk of flooding has increased in Ayodhya due to the rising Sarayu waters. People have started moving to safer places.

One NDRF team each has been deployed in Bahraich, Maharajganj, Varanasi, Balia while there are two NDRF teams each in Gorakhpur and Lucknow. Relief efforts are in progress. Officials in the severely affected districts have been alerted.

--IANS