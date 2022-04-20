GH-1, GH-8 and BH-7 commemorated Kargil Divas

The students and staff members of Girls Hostel No. 8, Florence nightingale, Panjab University Chandigarh celebrated the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas, to honor the Kargil war heroes, informed Dr. Simran Kaur, Warden.

Prof. Ashok Kumar, Associate Dean Student Welfare motivated the students and staff by informing the relevance of the day that the war of Kargil is considered to be an important turning point in the modern history of India. It is the most recent example of high altitude warfare in mountainous terrain.The entire staff along with the students also paid homage to the soldiers of Kargil by lighting candles and pledged that they would never hesitate to sacrifice their lives whenever there would be a call from the nation.

Boys Hostel No. 7, Panjab University, Chandigarh also celebrated the Kargil Vijay Divas. Warden of the Hostel, Dr. Arun Singh Thakur, Warden informed that all the staff members, officials offered their salutations for the soldiers who protected the nation. The sacrifices of the soldiers were also remembered. Slogans were raised for the nation along with one minute silence was observed for all the soldiers. The students and staff members of Girls Hostel No. 1 observed the Kargil Vijay Divas by paying homage to the soldiers of Kargil by lighting candles and saluting their sacrifices, informed Dr. Anju Goyal, Warden.