Geyser Gas Leak Claims Three Lives In Agra

Agra: In a tragic incident, wife of a trader and his two infant daughters found dead in Pandav Nagar in Shahganj area of the Taj city, police sources here on Monday said.

The reason of death is stated to be the poisonous gas which came from geyser installed in the attached bathroom. Ritu(38),wife of a big garment trader Rohit Dhupar along with her six year old daughter Sanchika and three year old Kaiyara were found dead in their bedroom at around 2030 hours on Sunday. Police was investigating the incident to find out, if there was any mischief. SSP Amit Pathak said prima facie it was found that there was gas leakage from the geyser which could be the reason behind the death.

"We have sought for forensic probe into this matter while post-mortem report will further reveal the deaths," he said. UNI