Getting Work Was Struggle For Me Initially: Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: "Today, for me getting good work is not a struggle. I have always been an outsider and that is not going to change. There was a time when getting work was a struggle, but not anymore. There are different levels of struggle, but not as intense as it was earlier for me," Kangana told PTI. Now that she has become an A-list actress, Kangana's perception of a "star" is not being glamorous. "I had seen 1970-80s film where artists were stars... They used to wear shades, nice clothes, look pretty and behave bratty, I thought that was being a star. I had a filmi perspective about actors as an outsider. "I thought wearing good clothes, going on sets... Actors saying their lines, singing songs and fighting just happened on its own. I did not know the technical side of film-making," the 28-year-old actress said. "It is not glamorous. It is not easy (being here). It is one of the biggest film industry, so lot of money goes into making films, using technology, getting actors, reaching out to audience... It is hard core business," she said. Kangana said she does not think she has made it to the top in Bollywood."This is not the pinnacle of my career. The opinion of others does not matter to me because if it did, I wouldn't have lasted till now. I don't get affected by what people say. If I would have got affected then I would be full of doubt... Irrational doubts. I have a strong sense of what is achievable and what is not," she said. The actress captured everyone's attention with her stellar performances in films like "Gangster", "Metro", "Fashion", "Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai", "Tanu Weds Manu", "Queen" and others. But, it was after getting a national award for "Queen" that people's perception towards her as an actress changed. "The people's perception towards me is a revelation... As I was not aware that I was not that talented enough. After 'Queen', people felt I am talented. And I was surprised. It was a big revelation. The good thing is not to get carried away," she said. Kangana is excited about her next release � "Tanu Weds Manu Returns". She will be seen in a double role in the film. "There is no pressure as I am confident about the film. I have evolved as an actor. Now when I see 'Tanu Weds Manu', I do not like myself in the film," she added.