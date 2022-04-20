Get Well Soon: Cricketers Pour In Tweets For Inzamam-Ul-Haq's Recovery After Heart Attack

Cricketers are pouring in tweets wishing for former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haqs recovery after he suffered a heart attack. Inzamam had suffered a heart attack late on Monday and was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent angioplasty and was discharged later.Inzamam shot into prominence during Pakistan's 1992 World Cup winning campaign. He is the highest run-scorer from his country in ODIs, scoring 11,701 runs in 375 matches. He is also the third-highest run-getter in Test cricket for Pakistan with 8829 runs in 119 matches.After retiring from international cricket in 2007, Inzamam has dabbled in as a batting coach apart from being head coach of Afghanistan. He also served as the chief selector of Pakistan from 2016 to 2019.Several former and current cricketers rushed to Twitter to wish 51-year-old Inzamam speedy recovery."Wishing you a speedy recovery @Inzamam08. You've always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field. I hope and pray that you'll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon," wrote former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar."My heart goes out to Inzy Bhai who has undergone an angioplasty. By the grace of almighty Allah, I pray that he recovers soon. @Inzamam08," commented former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin."Dear Inzi, you have a beautiful heart. Seems like it's caught the evil eye. I was worried that someone with such a big heart was in such pain. Praying that you get better quickly so that your sweet heart can make everyone happy. My dearest friend, take good care. Let's meet soon," wrote former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram."Man with the Lion Heart. These small Heart attacks ain't gonna harm my old buddy. Get well soon big boy. @Inzamam08 We all praying for your speedy recovery," wrote former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis."Wishing you a very speedy recovery @Inzamam08 Bhai - You've always been a fighter. May Allah swt grant you shifa. Ameen. Prayers with you and your family," wrote former Pakistan cricketer Younus Khan."Inzy bhai @Inzamam08. My prayers & best wishes for a healthy recovery. I know you will deal with it as calmly as you've always dealt with everything. Allah shifaa day," wrote former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar."Inzamam-ul-Haq was in severe pain, so stents has been placed in his heart. I pray to Allah Almighty that he would recover as soon and I request you all to pray for his recovery. Ameen @Inzamam08 #inzamamulhaq," said former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif."Inzi bhai, inshallah your recovery will be as effortless as those cover drives you used to hit past me," wrote former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes."@Inzamam08 Sir Praying for your speedy and full recovery. INSHALLAH you feel much batter soon," wrote Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan."May Allah grant @Inzamam08 chachu a complete health and a speedy recovery Aameen. Please remember him in your special Duas," typed his nephew and opener Imam-ul-Haq."I wish my childhood hero @Inzamam08 Bhai a speedy recovery all the prayers and wishes for you..," wrote batsman Azhar Ali."My thoughts and prayers go out to @Inzamam08 bhai. Get well soon legend. You are Pakistan's hero and we all are praying for you," remarked all-rounder Shadab Khan."Prayers for @Inzamam08 bhai for speedy recovery In shaa Allah he will be fine," commented wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed."Prayers for your speedy recovery Inzi Bhai. May Allah recover You quickly & Grant you a Long and healthy Life," wrote opener Fakhar Zaman."May Allah bless @Inzamam08 bhai with a swift recovery. Duas and best wishes all the way for a good and healthy life ahead ameen," wrote left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz.—IANS