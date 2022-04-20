KOLKATA | MUMBAI: Diehard iPhone devotees in India will be able to lay hands on the latest models in the grey market within two days of the US launch on September 25 by shelling out Rs 1 lakh. However, the grey market will be able to command a premium only for a short period because in a sign of India's growing importance as an iPhone market, Apple is expected to officially start selling the new devices here by October 11-15. Grey market sellers in Mumbai's Heera Panna Market and Crawford Market, Delhi's Gaffar Market and Kolkata's Air-Conditioned Market and Fancy Market said there have been several enquiries about the new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, which were unveiled by Apple in San Francisco on Wednesday, and some of them have even started taking pre-orders. The newly launched rose gold colour variant has turned out to be the most in demand, and is commanding a premium. "The price will be around Rs 1 lakh initially, but it will come down after the company announces the official launch date. We have started getting enquiries," said a mobile store owner at Mumbai's Heera Panna Market. The average price at most of these sellers will be Rs 70,000-80,000 for iPhone 6s and between Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000 for iPhone 6s Plus. The rose gold colour model is likely to be available at an additional premium of Rs 10,000-15,000, six sellers in the grey market hubs of the country said. The sellers said their agents in the US will place requests at Apple stores when the company starts pre-bookings from Saturday and will ensure the first lot reaches within 2-3 days of the launch. They will also start receiving supplies from Singapore, Hong Kong and similar markets, which are nearer to India and where the new iPhones will be launched in the first phase of rollout.
Science
Get the new Apple iPhone for Rs 1 lakh within two days of US launch
April20/ 2022
Categories :ScienceTags :
Related Post
- May9/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May7/ 2023
- May7/ 2023
- May7/ 2023
- May2/ 2023