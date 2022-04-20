Get Maize, Paddy crops insured by July 15: Agriculture Department

Hamirpur (HP): The Himachal Pradesh government has appealed to the farmers of the state to get their Kharif crops (Paddy and Maize) insured against the natural calamities by July 15th to remain safe from the losses.





It has stated that only 24 rupees premium will have to be paid per canal and farmers will get 1200 rupees per Kanal sum insured.





The Deputy Director of Agriculture (Hamirpur), Dr. PC Saini informed that all tehsils and sub-tehsils of the district had been included for the insurance of maize crop, whereas only farmers of tehsils Hamirpur, Nadaun and Bhoranj can get paddy crop insurance.





He said that the last date for insurance of maize and paddy during this Kharif season in district Hamirpur under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana launched to compensate for the damage caused to crops due to drought, storm, flood, waterlogging, hailstorm, and other natural calamities fixed at July 15th.





The Deputy Director said that the main objective of the scheme was to provide financial assistance to the farmers affected by natural calamity and to ensure their income. All farmers including sharecroppers and tenant farmers can take advantage of this scheme.





"Eligible farmers can insure their crops with their photo identity card, Aadhar card and their land documents through the insurance company or nearest Lokmitra centers, banks or online," he said.





He, however, clarified that the farmers who have taken loans, their crops will be automatically insured by the concerned financial institutions. If a loanee farmer does not want to take advantage of this scheme, then he can submit his declaration form in the concerned bank branch.





The Deputy Director said that detailed information related to the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has also been made available on the website of the Agriculture Department, HPAgriculture.com. For any kind of advice regarding the scheme, farmers can contact the agriculture officers of their development block. Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited has been notified in Hamirpur for Kharif season 2021-22.





Under the scheme, farmers will have to pay a premium of Rs 24 per Kanal for both crops. Its sum insured will be Rs 1200 per Kanal. For more information, farmers can be contacted on the insurance company's toll-free number 1800116515. Information can also be obtained on Regional Supervisor Ajay Kumar's mobile number 82197-65301.





The Deputy Director said that a wide publicity campaign has been launched at the departmental level to make the common farmers aware about the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Under this, a publicity vehicle was dispatched which would go to every panchayat of the district and make farmers aware.





—UNI



