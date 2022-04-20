Germany: Optimistic we'll have a vaccine in coming months and certainly next year

Berlin: German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Thursday told ZDF television that he expected there would be a COVID-19 vaccine in the coming months and definitely next year.

"I'm optimistic that in the next months, and certainly in the next year, there can be a vaccine," Spahn said.

He declined to give a specific month and said it was not yet possible to say how often people would need to be vaccinated or how long-lasting the immunity it conferred would be.

He added: "But one thing we can say is that thanks to us all working together – researchers, scientists, the public – we will probably have a vaccine faster than ever before in the history of humanity."