Germany women & Belgium men victorious on FIH Hockey Pro League return

Dusseldorf: The FIH Hockey Pro League made a return after six months with Germany women and Belgium men registering victories in double headers between the neighbouring nations.

The first Pro League match since March on Tuesday went the way of Germany women, who shook off any rustiness caused by the lengthy lay-off and recorded a 2-0 victory over Belgium's Red Panthers.

Despite a strong start from the visiting Belgians, Germany dominated possession, circle penetration and penalty corner statistics as well as the score-line, with Naomi Heyn and Lena Micheel scoring the decisive goals and helped their team earn three important points.

In the men's match, reigning world champions Belgium found themselves under early pressure from hosts Germany but grew in stature as the game progressed, and registered a resounding 6-1 victory over their European rivals.

The Red Lions took the lead just before the break, thanks to Gauthier Boccard before quickfire goals from Alexander Hendrickx, William Ghislain and Nicolas de Kerpel opened up a 4-0 advantage just minutes after half time.

Lukas Windfeder's ferocious penalty corner pulled a goal back for Germany, but strikes from Antoine Kina and Loick Luypaert ensured that Belgium claimed a comfortable win to extend their lead at the top of the Pro League table.

The teams will now clash again on Wednesday.

