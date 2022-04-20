Germany, France For De-Escalation After Iran's Missile Strikes

Berlin: Germany on Wednesday condemned Iran''s ballistic missile attacks on bases hosting US forces in Iraq, calling for every effort to de-escalate the tensions.

"We condemn the Iranian missile attack on Iraqi military bases, which also include coalition forces. We call on Iran to refrain from any steps that could lead to a further escalation," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, Xinhua reported. "We have been in contact with all sides for days to try to calm the situation. Everyone is asked to exercise prudence and restraint in this situation," Maas added.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Iran''s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched missile attacks against US bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, further escalating the tensions in the region. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, German Defence Minister, told public broadcaster ARD that no German soldiers were injured in the attacks.

Also on Wednesday, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned the Iranian missile strikes, and called for de-escalation of the tensions between Iran and the US. "France condemns the attacks... The priority goes more than ever to de-escalation. The cycle of violence must end," said Le Drian in a press release. --IANS



