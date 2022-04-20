German TV show featuring Heidi Klum abandoned after threat

Los Angeles: "Germany's Next Top Model" finale was forced to be shut down after someone made a call saying that explosive would go off. The host and judge Heidi Klum was removed along with thousands of others from the SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany ahead of the live telecast on Thursday, May 14, reported Ace Showbiz. The cancellation was initially attributed to "technical problems" before news broke out that there was a bomb threat. A suspicious bag was found inside the building but it was later revealed to be non-hazardous. No other suspicious items were found. Investigation to identify the caller is still ongoing. Broadcaster ProSieben issued a statement, saying that they were "very relieved that nothing bad happened." The winner for the modelling competition is scheduled to be determined on Friday. On Twitter, Klum wrote, "Dear GNT fans, the evening unfortunately didn't end the way I wished for! Safety comes first!" PTI