German National Goes Missing On Trishul Mountain; NDRF Team Deployed

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): A German national, who had gone for trekking on Trishul mountain went missing on Sunday.

A 10-person National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been sent for rescue operations. "We got the information at 10 pm yesterday from the disaster management team in Dehradun about people missing. A 10-member team of NDRF is going to Trishul mountain. We will set a base camp there and will stay there until we find them," NDRP team in-charge Sandeep Upadhyay told ANI. The missing person identified as Peter was among the five people who went for trekking.