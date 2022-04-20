German Development Bank To Give Rs 960 Crore To U'khand For Providing Clean Drinking Water

Dehradun: The German Development Bank (KFW) will be giving Rs 960 crore to Uttarakhand for providing clean drinking water and cleaning of the river Ganga.

The work in the first phase of the project will be carried out in Haridwar and Rishikesh, according to an official statement issued here today.

The appraisal work at Haridwar and Rishikesh has been completed which will be presented to KFW, a mission team of the German Development Bank-led by KFW South Asia head Karla Burk told Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh at a meeting today.

The mission team said an MoU could be signed between the Ministry of Water Resources and KFW in December this year. The German experts will supervise the construction of 15 Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) and modern technology will be used for providing clean drinking water.

More cities will be taken up in the second phase of the project, the team said.

The chief secretary informed the KFW mission team about the resolve of the state government to clean Ganga river before the next 'Kumbh mela'. He requested KFW to complete the project by 2020 for which it will get all support from the state government. Secretary Peyjal Arvind Singh Hyanki, Project Director Namami Gange Raghav Langar and other officials were present in the meeting. PTI