German couple jailed for selling son online for sex

Freiburg: A German mother and her partner were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for selling the woman's child online for sex.

The mother of the child was handed 12 years and six months in jail, while her partner will serve the term for 12 years, reported dpa international.

The woman's partner confessed to the crime in June saying that he was the 'driving force' behind it. He further admitted to coercing his girlfriend into letting her son be raped and abused by men they found online.

The mother also admitted to the crime in the court of law during the trial but did not reveal her motives behind being an accomplice to heinous act.

Two of the abusers in the case were fined 42,500 Euros, which is to be paid to the boy and a girl who was also a victim in the case.

A Spanish citizen was handed 10-years of imprisonment following his admission to raping the boy on 15 different occasions after paying the couple over 10,000 Euros.

Six others were also sentenced to prison for being a part of the crime. (ANI)