German Chancellor Merkel To Arrive India On Thursday On A Three-Day Visit

German Chancellor Dr Angela Merkel will be arriving India late Thursday evening on a three-day visit.

The visit is expected to strengthen bilateral economic and strategic ties.

According to sources, the visiting dignitary will be given a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

Later in the day, she will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this is likely to be followed by Exchange of Agreements and Press Statements.

Chancellor Merkel will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind.

On Saturday, the visiting dignitary will hold a meeting with a business delegation and also visit Metro Station at Dwarka Sector 21.

Notably, Chancellor Merkel's visit comes days after the German Parliament passed a resolution calling for the need for Germany to upgrade its ties with India.

In fact, according to media reports, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas described India as a "pillar of stability" in South Asia.

He further has said: "It would be dangerous from a European point of view to constrict Asia policy too much to China, especially as we have a partner in India that is much closer to our values and our understanding of democracy".

