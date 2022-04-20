German airline Lufthansa to lay off 22,000 employees

New Delhi: Lufthansa on Thursday said that it plans to lay off a total of 22,000 full-time employees.

Further, due to the impact of the pandemic and the financial impact, the airline will also reduce its fleet by around 100 aircraft.

"Without a significant reduction in personnel costs during the crisis, we will miss the opportunity of a better restart from the crisis and risk that the Lufthansa Group will emerge considerably weakened after it. In addition, personnel overhang is likely to become even larger, so that a reduction of personnel overhang by implementing unilateral measures would be inevitable," said Michael Niggemann, Executive Board Member Human Resources & Legal Affairs and Labour Director of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

"We want to avoid this scenario. That is why we are doing everything we can to achieve concrete results with our collective bargaining partners by June 22, 2020," Niggemann added.

According to the company, the goal is to pave the way for keeping as many jobs as possible in the Lufthansa Group. In order to achieve this, concrete measures to reduce personnel costs are required that will apply for the period of the corona crisis, the company said

As per the airline, it aims to avoid compulsory redundancies as far as possible by means of short-time work and crisis agreements.

.—IANS