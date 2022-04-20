Georgia announces new measures to curb COVID-19 spread

Tbilisi: Georgian government on Wednesday announced a series of new measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 amid increasing cases.

The measures include banning all cultural and sporting events involving over 200 people as well as weddings, festive events and funeral rituals from Sept. 10.

In addition, the opening of theaters, cinemas, and children's entertainment centers has also been postponed till Nov. 1.

Georgia confirmed 44 new cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 1,773.

Five of the 44 new cases were imported, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health said.

As of Wednesday, 1,325 of the 1,773 patients have recovered, while 19 have died, the center said. —Xinhua