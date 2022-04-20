George Floyd laid to rest after funeral in his hometown of Houston

Houston: George Floyd, an African American, whose death in police custody spawned global outrage over racial injustice, was laid to rest following a funeral service at the Fountain of Praise Church in the southern US city of Houston, where he grew up and spent most of his life.

Floyd died in Minneapolis last month as a white police officer held a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, while the 46-year-old from Houston gasped for breath.

The footage, which went viral, showed Floyd pleading with the officer, saying he can't breathe. The four police officers seen in the footage have been sacked and charged over his death.

Beginning at around 1100 hrs on Tuesday, the private funeral service celebrated Floyd's homecoming with over an hour of singing and praying, before families and friends took turns to share their memories of Floyd and his 46 years of life.

One of Mr Floyd's nieces, Brooke Williams, called for a change in laws which, she argued, were designed to disadvantage black people, BBC reported.

"Why must this system be corrupt and broken? Laws were already put in place for the African-American system to fail. And these laws need to be changed. No more hate crimes, please! Someone said 'Make America Great Again', but when has America ever been great?", she asked.

Republican President Joe Biden also addressed the service in a video message, saying, "When there is justice for George Floyd, we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced at the funeral that he will sign an executive order banning the city police from using chokeholds and strangleholds.

Officers will also be required to give a warning before shooting, he added.

"We honor him today.Because when he took his last breath, the rest of us will now be able to breathe,' said Turner.

—UNI