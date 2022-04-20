Geo Tagging Of Shelter Homes, Community Kitchen Should Be Done: UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked the officials to do Geo tagging of all the community kitchens and shelter homes in the state .

The state which had brought back 2224 stranded labourers from Haryana on Saturday through 82 buses , was now bringing the remaining over 9000 labourers on Sunday from the same state . The government has pressed into services around 320 buses for the evacuation of the labourers from Haryana .

State additional chief secretary ,home , Awnish Awasthi said here on Sunday that CM during his regularly Team 11 meeting has instructed that Geo tagging should be done of all the community Kitchens and shelter homes functioning in the state .He also reiterated that concrete efforts should be made to prevent infections in the hospitals and arrange proper way for disposal of the bio waste from the hospitals. Besides CM said that the number of tests should be increased by promoting pool testing and treatment of the patients should be done through Plasma Therapy.

" Yesterday we had brought back 2224 stranded from Haryana in the first phase and now remaining over 9000 are being brought back in the state today. These labourers would be kept in quarantine for 14 days at the shelter homes in their native districts ," Mr Awasthi said .

The CM during the meeting asked the officials to engage volunteers so that they can assisted the people in the hotspots at the time of emergency of any kind . There are around 402 hotspots in the state.

" Yogi Adityanath reminded the officials that no big functions should be allowed in the state till June 30 and asked the police to use drone and other gadgets for patrolling in the hotspots and other areas to monitor the lock down," the ACS said. Mr Awasthi said that around 7000 industrial units in the state had already commenced their works while thousands of projects including Expressways, roads , ponds ,chek dams in the rural areas have begun giving employments to around 5 lakh workers. Meanwhile , police has registered over 30,931 FIRs in the state for violation of lock down norms while over 31,000 vehicles have been seized. The ACS clarified that there is no ban if transportation of construction material in the rural areas of the state. UNI



