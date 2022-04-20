Genesis Global School Students Contribute In Fight Against Covid-19

Noida: Two students of Genesis Global School have manufactured ''Janta Shields'' for the essential service workers in the fight against Covid-19.

The workers include guards, sanitation workers, police, and grocery store staff. The manufacture of these face shields is being done through 3D printers.

As the country grapples with the unfortunate outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, most at risk are the essential service workers in areas with high interpersonal contact such as guards, sanitation workers, police, and grocery store staff.

Seeing the shortage of the first line defence equipment for these workers, Amar Mohindra and Aditya Anibha, the two students of Genesis Global School, have begun to manufacture ''Janta Shields'' and distribute these free of cost.

''Janta Shields'' are the personal protective equipment (face shields) which work as the foremost and the most basic way of protecting oneself from the virus. These shields are being manufactured based on the designs approved by international medical authorities and based on the same DIY designs that are used by the NIH (USA) and the EU medical association for crises where there is a critical shortage of commercially produced personally protective equipment.

On the initiative, Aditya said: "Janta Shield is our small step in the big fight against Covid-19. An endeavour of the people, for the people and by the people."

Amar said: "Given these unprecedented times it''s up to us  the Janta, the people of India to unite and contribute to shield all those involved in the fight against Covid- 19."

David Brazeau, School Director, Genesis Global School is happy to see the initiative of these students and would like to encourage more people to follow their example. "These two students should serve as an inspiration to all. They are role models and proof of the leadership our young people can provide," he said.--IANS







