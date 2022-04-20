General OPD Of Psychiatry Deptt Of AIIMS Rishikesh To Start On Tuesday

Rishikesh (The Hawk): General OPD of the Department of Psychiatry is going to start in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh from Tuesday. All patients will be able to meet the doctor only after completing the screening procedure of Covid.

AIIMS Rishikesh has started reviving its medical services after the announcement of the first phase of unlocking in the country. Due to the lockdown, OPD was closed for general patients at AIIMS from March 25. But after the central government has gradually exempted lock-down, now OPD is being started again for general patients in AIIMS. In this first phase, patients of psychiatry department will be seen. While giving this information, Prof UB Mishra, Dean of AIIMS Hospital Administration said that the general OPD for psychiatric patients is being opened from Tuesday. A limited number of patients will be seen in the first phase.

Prof Mishra said that to avoid trouble, patients should reach AIIMS only after getting their registration done using online registration or telemedicine numbers of AIIMS. He said that in view of the effect of Corona infection, the seating arrangement of different doctors has been ensured on different days of the week for safety. He informed that every patient will have to go through the Covid screening process before reaching the doctor. All these procedures are being done with a view to guarding and avoiding corona infection.



