Genelia celebrates 9th wedding anniversary with Riteish

New Delhi: Sharing a love-soaked video of herself with her actor-husband Riteish Deshmukh, actor Genelia Deshmukh on Wednesday marked her 9th wedding anniversary with him.

The 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' actor shared the adorable video on Instagram and penned down a short note showering love on her doting husband.

The video sees Genelia teasing Riteish as the classic romantic number 'Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar' plays in the background.

"Dearest @riteishd, You don't find love, it finds you, It's got a little bit to do with destiny, fate, what's written in the stars, and a lot to do with special kind of you," she wrote in the caption.

"There is no me without you..I'm totally madly, crazy in love you, Happy Anniversary Love," she added.

The gorgeous couple tied the knot in 2012. They are proud parents to two kids, 5-year-old Riaan Deshmukh and 3-year-old Rahyl Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish, who was last seen in the 2020 Bollywood film 'Baaghi 3', has three movies in the pipeline -- 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Housefull 5' and 'Chhatrapati Shivaji'. (ANI)