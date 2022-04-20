The entire Deshmukh family had converged for the naming ceremony of the newest member of the house. Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza named their new-born son Riaan Riteish Deshmukh on December 6 at a private Barsa (naming) ceremony in Mumbai.

Genelia and Riteish became parents to a baby boy on November 25, brought their bundle of joy home on November 29. Earlier in the day Riteish had tweeted that he was more nervous changing his baby's diaper than giving his first shot in front of the camera.