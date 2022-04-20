Gen OPD of the Dept of Psychiatry Re-starts At AIIMS Rishikesh

Other Depts OPD Going To Start Soon

Rishikesh (The Hawk): General OPD of the Department of Psychiatry has re-started at AIIMS Rishikesh, whereas General OPD of other departments is also going to start soon.

There is good news for patients coming to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment. General OPD services suspended for general patients at AIIMS due to lockdown are now being restarted. In the first phase of the OPD services, the OPD of the Department of Psychiatry has started for the general patients since last Tuesday. According to the new system, the patient will reach the doctor only after undergoing the screening process. HOD of Psychiatry department, Additional Professor Dr Ravi Gupta said that every Tuesday, he himself will see patients in the General OPD Service. While on Wednesday, Dr Anandya Das and Vijay Krishnan will attend. Dr OP Anirudh Vasu will be available on Thursday and Dr Jitendra Rohila on Friday.

He informed that services of General OPD will be suspended on Monday and Saturday till further arrangements. Prof Gupta said that it is advisable to come to AIIMS only after getting the patients registered on-line. In addition to this, patients can also avail medical counselling directly from AIIMS telemedicine facility. Patients with complaints of general psychiatry can contact on 9084976174 every day from 9 am to 2 pm, while sleeping disorder patients may contact on 7302247874 on every Monday and Thursday from 2 pm to 4 pm. Patients seeking de-addiction counselling should contact on 7456897874 on Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm and on every Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm.



