Gen Chauhan said Ukraine conflict taught India to be self-reliant in defence

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan stated on Friday that the Indian armed forces should not rely on supply of weaponry and military hardware from foreign countries, which was the most important lesson the conflict in Ukraine could teach them.

The government's initiative to create self-reliance in defence is enabling the option to develop important platforms and weapons systems in large numbers, General Chauhan said in an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue.

Also, he argued that the Ukraine conflict raised the issue of whether nations should train for quick, intensive conflicts or protracted, drawn-out ones.—Inputs from Agencies