Gehlot, Pilot agrees to fight Rajasthan polls unitedly, says Congress

New Delhi: While there has been a simmering leadership dispute within the Congress' Rajasthan branch, the party announced on Monday that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his erstwhile deputy Sachin Pilot have agreed to fight the upcoming assembly elections unitedly and have allowed all concerns to be settled by the party high command.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi reportedly spoke with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for four hours in preparation for the impending Rajasthan assembly poll, according to Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal.

He added that discussions were initially held in Kharge's house, but that Sachin Pilot joined them later.—Inputs from Agencies