Geeta Basra inspired by boyfriend Harbhajan's love for game

Mumbai: Actress Geeta Basra, who will be seen in an upcoming film "Second Hand Husband" after a brief hiatus, says she wants to imbibe the same passion for work as her boyfriend cricketer Harbhajan Singh has for his game. The 31-year-old actress said she admires the off-spinner's quality of being a down to earth person. "He is a very strong headed person and that shows on-screen (in matches)... He got success at an early age and still he is so grounded and humble. He loves his game. I want to learn that from him," Basra told PTI. Gossip mills have been abuzz with the news of Harbhajan and Basra tying the knot this year. When asked about their impending wedding, she said, "Whenever that (marriage) happens everyone will come to know. It's really upsetting as every time there are rumours going around about my marriage. It is not like I am hiding anything, whenever it happens we will tell," she said. The "Train" actress said she is not aware if Harbhajan has seen or liked any of her films. "I don't know if he has seen any of my films. We really don't discuss about films." Harbhajan though liked the trailer of "Second Hand Husband" and thought it was great, she said. PTI