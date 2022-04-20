Gear up for a spooky date in the new song from 'Stree'

New Delhi: The new song from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming flick 'Stree' is out and it will surely get you grooving.

Titled 'Aao Kabhi Haveli pe' the peppy number features Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon enjoying her date with a skeleton! Donning a blue glittery blouse and army pants, Sanon literally sets the 'haveli' on fire with her moves!

Sung by Badshah, Nikhita Gandhi and Sachin - Jigar, the song surely promises to the staple song at party nights.

Based on a true phenomenon, 'Stree' is set in a small town where it is believed that there was a beautiful woman and every man was awestruck by her beauty, but only one man had loved her truly.

The film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

The flick, which is an interesting blend of horror and comedy, is slated to hit theaters on August 31. (ANI)