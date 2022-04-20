Gdynia World Half Marathon C''ships postponed over corona

London: The upcoming World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia is the latest sporting event to be postponed due to coronavirus.

The event, scheduled to take place on March 29 and was supposed to include a mass race of more than 25,000 participants, has been postponed to October 17 this year.

"It is with regret that we have agreed with the Mayor of Gdynia and the organisers of the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020 (29 March) to postpone this event until October this year, due to the ongoing uncertainty created by the spread of new coronavirus internationally," World Athletics said in a statement.

"The current international situation would have seriously compromised the event at this time as many countries are now restricting international travel, invoking quarantines and advising citizens and event organisers to avoid mass gatherings."

Over 1,00,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far across the globe with more than 3,000 people losing their lives due to the deadly disease.

--IANS