GDP growth rate for FY21 seen at 0.9-1.02%: Crediwatch

New Delhi: India''s GDP for the financial year 2020-21 is likely to grow in the range of 0.9 per cent to 1.02 per cent, according to a report by Crediwatch.

"In case the lockdown gets extended till May end (which is a more likely scenario in some states), we will only be able to see any green shoots of recovery towards the end of Q3, the GDP will range from 0.9 per cent to 1.02 per cent," it said.

Several states have extended the lockdown and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday hinted at a relaxed alockdown 4.0''.

The third phase of the nationwide lockdown ends on May 17, Sunday.

On the economic package being announced by the government, Meghna Suryakumar, CEO of Crediwatch said: "If the stimulus works it will be between 1 to 1.02 per cent, I believe 1 per cent GDP growth is what everybody is looking at."

The coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown has brought the Indian economy to almost a halt and industry bodies and economists has anticipate huge job losses, shutting down of businesses in case adequate government support does not come in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has beenlaying out details of the package in tranches.

So far, she has announced liquidity measures for MSMEs, NBFCs, migrant workers, farmers and street vendors. At 4 p.m. on Friday, the minister will announce the third tranche of the economic package.

--IANS