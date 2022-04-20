GDA Aims To Boost Industrial Activity In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) at its 153rd board meeting on Tuesday considered 37 proposals, including the plan to build warehouses to develop Ghaziabad into an industrial hub.

GDA Chairman and Divisional Commissioner Anita C. Meshram told mediapersons after the meeting that the GDA board has decided to develop warehouses to promote industrial activities in Ghaziabad. The proposal, which will be a major boost for industrial development in this well-connected city, is being sent to the government for approval.

The other proposals include approval of the layout plans for hi-tech and integrated townships here. The GDA board cleared the revised layout plan for integrated township in the city being developed by Ansal Properties opposite Crossing Republik.

The revised layout plan for Wave hi-tech City being developed by the Uppal Chaddha group has been turned down, while the layout plan for Golf Link City being developed by LandCraft Developers on National Highway 24 (NH24) has been approved.

The other proposals include the making of Rajnagar District Centre (RDC) traffic free zone and building a multi-level parking lot to accommodate the overflowing traffic volume in Ghaziabad. However, an application to set up a CNG station in Khanna Nagar in Loni has been turned down by the board. The proposal to hand over the maintenance of Nehru Cricket Stadium to a private company has been approved by the board with certain restrictions such as fixing the entry fee and creating a committee comprising public representatives and GDA officials to supervise its activities. Initially the lease will be for 10 years.

The other important decision taken by the board is that approval of property maps will be made easier through online application. The online approval will include all types of properties, including residential, commercial and industrial of any size. The board has also approved the shifting of the GDA building to its new site in the Madhuban Bapudham locality. An amendment in the layout plan for Madhuban Bapudham has also been approved by the GDA board.