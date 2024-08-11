Gaza says 39,790 Palestinians killed since October 7, US says 'deeply concerned' after fresh attack on school

A recent Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City school compound reportedly killed around 100 people, drawing condemnation from various global leaders.

At least 39,790 Palestinians have been killed and 92,002 have been injured in Israel's military offensive in Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The White House said it was "deeply concerned" about an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City school compound on Saturday that local civil defence officials say killed around 100 people, adding to condemnation of the attack from several Arab states, Turkey, Britain and the European Union's foreign policy chief.

The school compound in Gaza City housed displaced Palestinian families. The Gaza Civil Emergency Service, which has a credible record stating casualty numbers, said about 100 people were killed in Saturday's strike. Israel said around 20 militants had been operating at the compound.



Video from the site showed body parts scattered among rubble and more bodies being carried away and covered in blankets.



"We are deeply concerned about reports of civilian casualties in Gaza following a strike by the Israel Defense Forces on a compound that included a school," the White House said in a statement, adding Washington was in touch with Israel to seek more information.

