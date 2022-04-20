Gayatri Projects bags Rs 2,759 cr worth road projects in UP

New Delhi: Gayatri Projects has bagged two orders worth Rs 2759 crore for development of Purvanchal Expressway project from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority.

The first order worth Rs 1,483 crore is for development of Purvanchal Expressway project (Package-I) from Chand Sarai (Dist. Lucknow) to Sansara (District Barabanki) in Uttar Pradesh, Gayatri Projects said in a BSE filing.

The second order worth Rs 1,276 crore is for development of Purvanchal Expressway project (Package-II) from Sansara to Jaraikala (District Amethi) in Uttar Pradesh.

Shares of Gayatri Projects was trading 0.48 per cent higher at Rs 188 on BSE.