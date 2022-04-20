Gayatri Prajapati Gets Bail In Framing Of IPS Officer, His Wife In A Rape Case

Lucknow: A court here yesterday granted bail to former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati in connection with framing an IPS officer and his wife in a false rape case.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Sandhya Srivastava, while granting bail, directed that the accused be released on furnishing two sureties of Rs 20,000 each and a personal bond of the same amount.

Prajapati, however, will have to remain in jail as he is an accused in another rape case.

His bail plea had been rejected by the high court and trial proceedings are going on after framing of charge in that case.

Wife of IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, Nutan had lodged an FIR against Prajapati and others on June 20, 2015, with Gomtinagar police. A charge-sheet was filed in the case on July 24, under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 203 of IPC, but the CJM found that prima-facie offense was made out under sections 211 and 203 of IPC only, hence she took cognizance against him under these two sections on August 1.