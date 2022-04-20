Gayatri Parivar Donates Rs One Cr To CM's Relief Fund For Coronavirus

Haridwar: Spiritual organisation Gayatri Parivar head Pranav Pandya on Friday donated a sum of Rs one crore to the Chief Minister''s relief fund to deal with the coronavirus threat.

Pandya handed over a cheque of the amount to state Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik, saying Gayatri Parivar stood with the state government at the time of the crisis as it has done in the past. The service to the suffering humanity is the true service of God, Pandya said. Kaushik said Gayatri Parivar has always extended generous help in times of crises. PTI