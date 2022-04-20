    Menu
    Gautam Gulati tests positive for Covid-19

    April20/ 2022

    London: Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati is currently in London, and has shared that he has tested Covid positive.

    Gautam posted an Instagram photo focussing on his hand placed on a bed. He captioned it: "COVID 19 s**ks."

    The actor's celebrity friends and fans have wished for a speedy recovery.

    Actress Shruti Haasan wrote: "Get well soon!!!"

    Filmmaker Farah Khan sounded surprised: "Whhaaattt?"

    A user asked about his symptoms, to which Gautam replied: "No fever, just smell and taste issues."

    He also took to Instagram Stories to convey the message: "Stay safe, stay home."

    –IANS


