Gautam Gambhir becomes new head coach of Indian men's cricket team

Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title in 2024, brings a wealth of experience and a clear vision for the future of Indian cricket.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday announced that former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the Indian men's cricket team's new head coach.

Gambhir was a left-handed opener for the India team and served as Kolkata Knight Riders' team mentor in the Indian Premier League 2024. KKR lifted their third IPL trophy this season under Gambhir's guidance.

Jay Shah took to his official X account and announced Gambhir's appointment as Team India's new Head Coach.

The BCCI secretary added that he has his full confidence in Gambhir and that he will be the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward.

"It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward. His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The @BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey," Shah wrote on X.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach of Team India came to an end after the conclusion of the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, where India beat South Africa by seven runs to win the prestigious trophy after 17 years.

Recapping the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel's attacking partnership took India closer to their dream by propelling them to a competitive total of 176/7. Despite a nervy defence, the Men in Blue managed to defend the total and clinch a 7-run win to lift their second T20 World Cup title.

