Gautam Budh Nagar To Seal Containment Zone Only For 21 Days

Gautam Budh Nagar: With the number of containment zones coming down in Uttar Pradesh''s Gautam Budh Nagar in Noida, the state government has relaxed the standards related to these zones. With this, the areas where infected patients are found will not be sealed for that long.

The district administration has redefined the entire containment zone.

District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. released a list of new containment zones late on Thursday.

He said that according to the standards of the Union Health Ministry, there was a procedure to seal any area for 28 days where there were cases. But now after discussions, the state government has decided on new standards for the containment zones. Now, we have excluded many residential areas from the containment zones and after 21 days if any infected patient''s report comes negative there will be no sealing in the area, the District Magistrate said. He said that the areas which are sealed at present or will be sealed in future, will now come under strict observation of health officials for 28 days. In this period, if the officials feel that the residents there are not following the social distancing or flauting other norms, then it can be sealed again. The District Magistrate has also invited suggestions and appeals from the public saying it can be sent on the official email ID. --IANS