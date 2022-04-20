Gautam Buddh Nagar Records 142 New COVID-19 Patients, Total Rises To 8,197

Noida: Uttar Pradesh''s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday recorded 142 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection tally of the district to 8,197, official data showed.

The number of active cases reached 1,114, up from 1,067 on Tuesday, 1,055 on Monday and 1,009 on Sunday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also, 92 more patients got discharged during the period, it showed.

The district remained at 12th position in the state in terms of active cases, the data showed.

So far, 7,038 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the third highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (21,064) and Kanpur Nagar (11,709), it showed.

The death toll in the district stood at 45 with a mortality rate of 0.54 per cent, slightly better from 0.55 per cent on Tuesday and 0.56 per cent on Monday, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate dropped slightly to 85.86 per cent from 86.20 per cent on Tuesday, as per the statistics.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (7,320) followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,384), Allahabad (3,133), Gorakhpur (2,717), Varanasi (1,861), Saharanpur (1,586), Aligarh (1,585), Bareilly (1,445), Ghaziabad (1,464), Moradabad (1,428) and Meerut (1,231), according to the data.

There were 56,459 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. So far, 1,81,364 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 3,616, showed the data.—PTI