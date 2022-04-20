Gaushalas To Look After Stray Cattle In Distts: UP Govt

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Friday informed the state assembly that all efforts have been taken to construct gaushalas and gau ashray centres in almost every district to keep the stray cows and bulls so that they do not destroy the agriculture field or create problems for the vehicles on the roads.

"The government has sanctioned Rs 284 crores for construction of gaushalas in 171 local bodies in the state," informed state parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna during the question hour.

But Samajwadi Party members, alleged that the stray cows are creating more trouble in the rural areas and staged a noisy walkout of the House in protest against any satisfactory reply from the government.

The minister said the government was given Rs 30 per day for each animal in the gaushalas and besides this every district has been sanctioned Rs 1.20 crores for day to day expenses.

Mr Khanna said as per the survey in urban areas there are around 27,300 cows in the shelter homes. However, BSP leader Lalji Verma demanded that the government should appoint additional staff to work in the guashalas and not use the existing employees in it. He also raised the issue of deaths of hundred of cattles in the gaushalas but the minister contradicted that the deaths in Prayagraj were due to lightning. Congress legislature party leader Ajay Kumar Lalu alleged that the government had failed to protect the farmers from the wrath of the stray cattle destroying their crops. UNI