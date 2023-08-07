Gaurikund Landslide: Three Killed, Search Operation Still Underway

Dehradun: Uttarakhand police on Sunday said that three people have died and the search operation for the missing persons is still underway after a landslide at Gaurikund.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar told ANI that 3 people have died and 20 people are still missing in a massive landslide that occurred on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Gaurikund last night.

He further said that 17 of the missing people are of Nepali origin.

“17 of the missing people are of Nepali origin. Search operation of the police and SDRF is underway”, DGP said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Secretary Disaster Ranjit Sinha and Commissioner Garhwal Mandal Vinay Shankar Pandey along with DM and SP Rudraprayag reviewed the search and rescue operation of the missing person.

Earlier Nepal Foreign Minister NP Saud on Saturday requested the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami for speedy search and rescue of its citizens missing in a landslide in Gaurikund.

According to the Secretariat of Nepal, FM Saud made the request during a telephonic conversation with CM Dhami and urged for a speedy search and rescue of its nationals who went missing after they were swept away by a landslide that struck Gauri Kund town in Uttarakhand. Officials said that the landslide occurred 16 km away from Kedarnath. —ANI